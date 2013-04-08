FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Output from Argentina's biggest refinery to fall 15 pct after fire
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

Output from Argentina's biggest refinery to fall 15 pct after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - Output from Argentina’s biggest refinery will fall about 15 percent this year after a fire damaged the plant last week, a spokesman with the state oil firm YPF said on Monday.

The refinery, run by YPF and with a capacity of 188,000 barrels of oil per day, stopped production on Tuesday when a storm flooded the plant and started a fire that damaged some units.

YPF started processing crude again on Sunday.

“According to preliminary estimates, fuel production in the La Plata industrial complex will fall about 15 percent through at least this year,” a company spokesman told Reuters.

The plant is located in the city La Plata, about 65 kilometers south of Buenos Aires.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.