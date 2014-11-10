Atlantic Basin Refining to buy, restart Hovensa St. Croix Refinery

(Recasts lead, adds writes through)

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Atlantic Basin Refining agreed to buy the shuttered Hovensa LLC oil refinery in St. Croix and restart it with a 300,000 barrels-a-day capacity to handle crude from the U.S. shale boom, according to a statement today.

The agreement between Atlantic Basin Refining and plant owners Hess Corp and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) is subject to a vote by the Legislature of the Virgin Islands, scheduled for Nov. 12.

The plan focuses on upgrading the refinery, once the largest plant in the Western Hemisphere, which processed heavy Venezuelan crude before its Jan. 2012 closure, to refine light sweet crude of the kind produced in shale formations.

Atlantic Basin Refining plans to restart the refinery with partners including Samsung Engineering, Wyatt Field Service Co., and an affiliate of SunExcel, according to the statement.

“The U.S. Shale revolution has created an abundant supply of U.S. light sweet crude, and there is currently a limited ability to process this type of feedstock at U.S. Refineries,” said Mark W. Eckard, Atlantic Basin’s managing director for legal and governmental affairs. “Together with our partners, we are confident that ABR has the requisite expertise and financial capabilities to make this project a success for the benefit of our future employees, customers, neighbors and investors.”

The statement did not specify the financing agreement or who the financial bakers would be.

