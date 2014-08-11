U.S. refiner Axeon says won't buy any more disputed Kurdish crude

HOUSTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Axeon Specialty Products said it won’t buy or accept delivery of any cargoes of disputed Kurdish Shaikan crude oil for its Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery, according to a press release received on Monday.

Several cargoes of the oil have recently reached U.S. soil and Iraq’s central government has moved to block independent exports of crude by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Earlier this month, refiner LyondellBasell, confirmed it recently purchased “modest quantities” of what public records show is Kurdish Shaikan crude and said it would scrap further purchases of the disputed oil for the time being. (Reporting By Terry Wade)