CORRECTED-Oil prices below $40 not sustainable for most producers - Wells Fargo

(Corrects company's name to Diamondback Energy Inc from Diamond Energy Inc in first column. Corrects paragraph 4 to say "production from existing wells is not expected to decrease significantly" from "production is not expected to decrease") Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices below $40 per barrel are not sustainable for most producers and high cost structures are expected to push more oil producers into preemptive restructurings or bankruptcies in the next 12-18 months, analysts at Wells Fargo Securities wrote in a note. For many producers, breakeven levels continue to stay at about $60 per barrel, almost double the current crude prices, analysts James Spicer and Mark Guile wrote. The analysts added that the oil price curve implies that crude is unlikely to rise above $60 per barrel for at least the next 10 years. Even though a slump in oil prices may force more companies into bankruptcies, production from existing wells is not expected to decrease significantly as field-level cash operating costs for most producers is well below $20 per barrel, the analysts said. Below is a table of levered breakeven prices per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for U.S. companies : $40 and below $40-$60 $60 and above Diamondback Energy Inc Oasis Petroleum Inc Sanchez Energy Corp RSP Permian Inc Matador Resources Co W&T Offshore Inc Concho Resources Inc PDC Energy Inc Midstates Petroleum Co Inc Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Approach Resources Inc WPX Energy Inc Whiting Petroleum Corp Laredo Petroleum Inc Energy XXI Ltd Newfield Exploration Co Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Swift Energy Co Bill Barrett Corp Rex Energy Corp Denbury Resources Inc Resolute Energy Corp Clayton Williams Energy Inc Breitburn Energy Partners LP QEP Resources Inc Linn Energy LLC California Resources Corp Legacy Reserves LP SM Energy Co EV Energy Partners LP Penn Virginia Corp Vanguard Natural Resources LLC Jones Energy Inc Memorial Production Partners LP Stone Energy Corp Goodrich Petroleum Corp Chesapeake Energy Corp Sandridge Energy Inc (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)