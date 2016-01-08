FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Oil prices below $40 not sustainable for most producers - Wells Fargo
#Energy
January 8, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Oil prices below $40 not sustainable for most producers - Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects company's name to Diamondback Energy Inc from Diamond Energy Inc in first column. Corrects
paragraph 4 to say "production from existing wells is not expected to decrease significantly" from "production
is not expected to decrease")
    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices below $40 per barrel are not sustainable for most producers and high cost
structures are expected to push more oil producers into preemptive restructurings or bankruptcies in the next
12-18 months, analysts at Wells Fargo Securities wrote in a note.
    For many producers, breakeven levels continue to stay at about $60 per barrel, almost double the current
crude prices, analysts James Spicer and Mark Guile wrote. 
    The analysts added that the oil price curve implies that crude is unlikely to rise above $60 per barrel
for at least the next 10 years.
    Even though a slump in oil prices may force more companies into bankruptcies, production from existing
wells is not expected to decrease significantly as field-level cash operating costs for most producers is well
below $20 per barrel, the analysts said.
    Below is a table of levered breakeven prices per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for U.S.
companies :
    
 $40 and below                     $40-$60                               $60 and above
                                                                                                              
 Diamondback Energy Inc            Oasis Petroleum Inc                   Sanchez Energy Corp       
                                                                                                              
 RSP Permian Inc                   Matador Resources Co                  W&T Offshore Inc        
                                                                                                              
 Concho Resources Inc              PDC Energy Inc                        Midstates Petroleum Co Inc        
                                                                                                              
 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc             Approach Resources Inc                WPX Energy Inc        
                                                                                                              
 Whiting Petroleum Corp            Laredo Petroleum Inc                  Energy XXI Ltd         
                                                                                                              
 Newfield Exploration Co           Bonanza Creek Energy Inc              Swift Energy Co        
                                                                                                              
                                   Bill Barrett Corp                     Rex Energy Corp         
                                                                                                              
                                   Denbury Resources Inc                 Resolute Energy Corp        
                                                                                                              
                                   Clayton Williams Energy Inc           Breitburn Energy Partners LP         
                                                                                                              
                                   QEP Resources Inc                     Linn Energy LLC         
                                                                                                              
                                   California Resources Corp             Legacy Reserves LP         
                                                                                                              
                                   SM Energy Co                          EV Energy Partners LP         
                                                                                                              
                                   Penn Virginia Corp                    Vanguard Natural Resources LLC
                                                                                
                                                                                                              
                                   Jones Energy Inc                      Memorial Production Partners LP
                                                                                 
                                                                                                              
                                   Stone Energy Corp                     Goodrich Petroleum Corp        
                                                                                                              
                                   Chesapeake Energy Corp                Sandridge Energy Inc          
 


 (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)


