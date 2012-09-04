Brazil July oil output slips from yr ago, stable vs June

* Production from deep subsalt reserves jumps to record

* Statoil and Shell No. 2 and No. 3 producers after Petrobras

* Brazil’s OGX was No. 9 with 7,017 barrels/day in July

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil and natural gas production averaged 2.47 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in July, 1 percent less than a year earlier and little changed from June, the national petroleum regulator ANP said on Tuesday.

Output from offshore subsalt fields jumped 9 percent from June to a record 208,900 boepd, the ANP said.

The subsalt fields, first discovered in 2007, may contain more than 50 billion barrels of oil and natural gas reserves.

State-controlled Petrobras continued as the principal producer, with 2.24 million boepd, or 91 percent of output in the month.

The company’s output was its lowest since late 2010 due to maintenance work on its P-8 platform, among other reasons.

Norway’s Statoil was the No. 2 producer, with 40,833 boepd of output, followed by Shell with 40,244 boepd.

The No. 2 Brazilian-based producer was OGX Petroleo e Gas with 7,017 boepd. OGX was No. 9 overall.