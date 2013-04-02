FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First oil from North Sea Huntington field seen in first half of April
April 2, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

First oil from North Sea Huntington field seen in first half of April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - E.ON Ruhrgas’s Huntington oil field in the British North Sea is expected to produce its first oil in the first half of April after delays, Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), a partner in the licence, said on Tuesday.

“All subsea preparations have now been completed and final commissioning activities are being undertaken at the development,” Noreco said.

The firm had earlier estimated first oil from Huntington would come before the end of March, but said on Tuesday there had been some delays in the project due to weather conditions and technical work which had taken more time than planned.

Huntington was developed through a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a maximum liquids capacity of 30,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mark Potter)

