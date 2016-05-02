FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Aalpha Energy adds fuel oil brokering desk with three former BP traders
#Corrections News
May 2, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Aalpha Energy adds fuel oil brokering desk with three former BP traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects term for desk in headline and first paragraph to oil brokering desk)

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Aalpha Energy, a subsidiary of brokerage holdings firm OTC Global Holdings, will launch a fuel oil brokering desk with three former BP traders, the company said on Monday.

The team, which will be based Houston, will be staffed by Adam Robinson, Nick Vasti and Jesse Feid.

Aalpha’s brokerage shop currently focuses on crude oil and refined products. It is one of 18 brokerages in OTC Holding’s portfolio.

Robinson, who will lead the desk, was most recently at Swiss commodities merchant Mercuria Energy before leaving in 2014. Prior to that, he worked in BP’s fuel oil group from 2005 to 2010.

Feid traded the financial fuel oil market and feedstocks for BP, while Vasti, a 34-year veteran, worked at BP’s former Texas City refinery for eight years before joining the trade group.

The desk will open immediately, the company said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
