HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.

"Businesses will make the decisions they make," he said.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Marathon Oil Corp this week announced sales of operations that largely removed the two firms from the carbon-heavy reserves.

In a media briefing, Trudeau also said oil and gas executives are looking for greater clarity on regulations and pricing, arguing the world is ready for a low-carbon economy.

