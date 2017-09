HOUSTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum confirmed its assets are no longer for sale, even after receiving several bids from interested firms, because its parent company, Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA, decided to cancel the sale, a company official said in a conference with investors on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters IFR.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault