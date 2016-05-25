FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon shareholders OK measure that could put climate expert on board
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Exxon shareholders OK measure that could put climate expert on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS/SAN RAMON, Calif. May 25 (Reuters) - Voters at Exxon Mobil’s annual meeting approved a measure on Wednesday to let minority shareholders nominate outsiders for seats on the company’s board, meaning a climate activist could eventually become a director at the oil giant.

Exxon’s board had opposed the proposal, saying it risked increasing the influence of “special interest groups” as oil companies grapple with the impact of the Paris Accord on climate change that aims to curb fossil fuel emissions.

The so-called proxy access measure, which passed last year at fellow U.S. major Chevron Corp, was the only one of 11 shareholder proposals related to climate change to pass at annual meetings held on Wednesday by both companies. (Reporting By Luc Cohen in Dallas and Rory Carroll in San Ramon, California; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.