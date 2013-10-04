FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2013 / 4:20 PM / in 4 years

Colombia's Pacific Rubiales offers Castilla, Vasconia crudes for Nov -tenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - One cargo of 1 million barrels of Colombian Castilla crude and another cargo of 500,000 barrels of Vasconia are being offered by any combination of sellers including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy barbados, subsidiares of Canadian Pacific Rubiales, according to tender invitations seen by Reuters.

The cargoes will be loaded on November 5-25 and offers, which have to be submitted before October 7, must reference only WTI NYMEX prices for November.

Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil operator in Colombia with an output of some 210,000 barrels per day, extracts crude onshore from different areas, including the promising Rubiales field in Los Llanos basin. Pacific Rubiales also has an extensive exploration portfolio.

The firm, which last week announced the purchase of another Canadian company working in Colombia, Petrominerales, currently offers four to six tenders of crude cargoes on the open market, which account for as many as 4.5 million barrels per month.

