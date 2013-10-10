FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2013 / 5:19 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's Ecopetrol offers three 500,000 bbl cargoes of Vasconia crude for Nov-Dec -tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - State-run Colombian oil company Ecopetrol launched a tender to sell three 500,000 barrels cargoes of Vasconia crude, to be delivered from November 1 to December 2, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Ecopetrol, which only invited refining companies for this tender, will receive bids until October 10, and they must be related to ICE Brent prices.

The companies can bid for the cargoes separately. The seller of the cargoes will be Ecopetrol or Hocol.

Canada’s Pacific Rubiales and China’s Sinochem recently launched tenders to sell Colombian crudes for delivery from October to November.

