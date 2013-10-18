FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales offers one cargo of 1 mln bbls of Colombian Castilla crude for Dec -tender
October 18, 2013 / 2:49 PM / 4 years ago

Pacific Rubiales offers one cargo of 1 mln bbls of Colombian Castilla crude for Dec -tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - One cargo of 1 million barrels of Colombian Castilla crude is being offered by any combination of sellers including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy Barbados, subsidiaries of Canada’s Pacific Rubiales , to be delivered in December, according to a tender seen by Reuters.

This is the fourth tender launched since September by the company, which is selling 4-6 cargoes per month of Castilla crude, with a density of 18.8 API degrees, and the light blend Vasconia, mostly bought by U.S. and Asian refineries.

The cargo should be loaded on December 1-20 and offers, which have to be submitted before October 23, must reference only WTI NYMEX prices for December.

Pacific Rubiales is the largest private oil operator in Colombia. Last month the company announced the purchase of another Canadian firm working in the Andean country, Petrominerales, which will increase the tenders offered on the open market next year.

