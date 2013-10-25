FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Dec. Colombian Castilla crude
October 25, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Dec. Colombian Castilla crude

HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Meta Petroleum, a Colombian subsidiary of the Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell 1 million barrel cargo of medium Castilla crude to be delivered in December, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Friday.

This is the third offer of the same Colombian crude made by Pacific this month and the fourth including a tender of heavy Rubiales crude, which account for a total volume of 3.2 million barrels to be exported from November to December.

The cargo will be sold by any combination of Pacific’s subsidiaries including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy Barbados.

The offers will be accepted until October 30 and prices must be indexed only to NYMEX WTI for December.

