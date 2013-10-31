FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Colombia Vasconia crude
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Colombia Vasconia crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to offer one 500,000 barrel cargo of Colombian Vasconia crude, to be sold by any combination of its units Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados and Pacific Stratus Energy, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The cargo must be delivered from November 20 to December 3 and bidders must send their offers until Nov. 5, indexed to NYMEX WTI for November.

This is the fifth tender launched by Pacific Rubiales this month to sell different types of medium and heavy Colombian crudes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.