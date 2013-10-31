Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Colombia Vasconia crude

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to offer one 500,000 barrel cargo of Colombian Vasconia crude, to be sold by any combination of its units Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados and Pacific Stratus Energy, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The cargo must be delivered from November 20 to December 3 and bidders must send their offers until Nov. 5, indexed to NYMEX WTI for November.

This is the fifth tender launched by Pacific Rubiales this month to sell different types of medium and heavy Colombian crudes.