Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Castilla crude cargo for May
March 31, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Castilla crude cargo for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - A unit in Colombia of Toronto-listed oil firm Pacific Rubiales has tendered to sell a 1 million barrel cargo of heavy Castilla crude for delivery May 1-15 at Covenas port, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company has been offering more than 5 million barrels of Colombian crudes on the open market each month, an increase since last year, when it bought Petrominerales, another Canadian firm working in the Andean country.

The tender says the company will receive offers until April 3 and they must be related to WTI or Brent front month prices. Sellers of this cargo will include any combination of Pacific’s subsidaries: Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados, Petrominerales or Pacific Stratus Energy. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)

