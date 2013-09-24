FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 mln bbl of Colombian Castilla crude offered in tender - trader
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 9:29 PM / 4 years ago

1 mln bbl of Colombian Castilla crude offered in tender - trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - One cargo of 1 million barrels of Colombian Castilla crude is being offered by any combination of sellers including Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados and Pacific Stratus Energy, a subsidiary of Pacific Rubiales , according to a trader with knowledge of the tender.

The cargo will be loaded on November 5-25 and offers, which have to be submitted before September 27, must reference WTI NYMEX or ICE Brent average prices for November.

The three companies extract oil onshore from different areas in Colombia, including the promising Rubiales field in Los Llanos basin. Pacific Rubiales also has an extensive exploration portfolio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.