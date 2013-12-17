FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Feb. Colombia Castilla crude
December 17, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Feb. Colombia Castilla crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Meta Petroleum, a Colombian unit Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell a 1 million barrel cargo of heavy Castilla crude to be delivered on February 15-28, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Colombia’s biggest private oil operator sold earlier this month a similar cargo of Castilla crude to be delivered in January, while state-run Ecopetrol is offering two 420,000 barrel cargoes of fuel oil going out from Mamonal port.

The cargo will be sold by any combination of Pacific’s subsidiaries including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy Barbados.

Offers will accepted until December 18 and prices must be indexed only to NYMEX WTI for February.

The company said last month that it completed the acquisition of all shares of Petrominerales, another Canadian firm with operations in the Andean country. It will allow Pacific to increase the volume of crude sold on the open market.

