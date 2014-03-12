Pacific Rubiales offers 1 mln bbl of Colombia Castilla crude for April

HOUSTON, March 12 (Reuters) - A unit in Colombia of Canada-listed oil firm Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell one 1 million barrel cargo of Colombian Castilla heavy crude for delivery April 15-30 at Covenas port, an invitation seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

The company, which has increased sales of Colombian oil since buying another Canadian firm last year, this month offered on the open market 3 million barrels of Castilla crude and 500,000 barrels of medium Vasconia crude.

According to this tender’s terms, bids should be submitted until March 17 and they must be indexed to WTI or Brent front month prices. Sellers will include any combination of Pacific’s units: Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy, C&C Barbados and Petrominerales.