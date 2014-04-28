Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell two 1 mln bbl Castilla crude cargoes for June

HOUSTON, April 28 (Reuters) - A unit in Colombia of Toronto-listed oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell two 1 million barrel cargoes of Castilla heavy crude for delivery in June at Covenas port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Pacific last month sold five Castilla cargoes, 1 million barrels each, and a 500,000 barrel Vasconia crude cargo on the open market, but this month has not offered any Vasconia since the Cano Limon pipeline was halted a month ago.

The company detailed in the invitation that the first Castilla cargo will be loaded on June 1-15 and the second one on June 16-30. Sellers will include any combination of Pacific’s subsidiaries: Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados, Pacific Stratus Energy and Petrominerales.

Interested companies should submit bids until April 29 and they must be indexed to WTI or Brent crudes front month prices.

Pacific Rubiales is the largest private oil producer in Colombia. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)