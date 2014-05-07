FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Castilla crude cargoes for July
May 7, 2014

Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell Castilla crude cargoes for July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 7 (Reuters) - A unit in Colombia of Canada-listed oil firm Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell two 1 million barrel cargoes of Castilla heavy crude for delivery during July at Covenas port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Pacific Rubiales sold at least three Castilla cargoes in April to be delivered from May to June, but it has not offered any Vasconia crude cargo since the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline was halted in March, forcing state-run Ecopetrol and other operators to declare force majeure.

The company said that the first cargo will be delivered on July 1-15 and the second one on July 16-31. It will receive offers until May 14 and they must be indexed to WTI or Brent crudes front month prices.

Sellers of these cargoes will include any combination of Pacific’s subsidiaries: Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy, C&C Barbados and Petrominerales.

Ecopetrol last week said it expects to be able to repair the pipeline in the coming days, enabling it to pump 800,000 barrels of crude accumulated during a month-long shut down . (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
