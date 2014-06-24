FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales seeks to sell two Colombian Castilla crude cargoes
June 24, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Pacific Rubiales seeks to sell two Colombian Castilla crude cargoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 24 (Reuters) - A unit in Colombia of Canada-listed oil firm Pacific Rubiales has launched a tender to sell two 1 million barrel cargoes of heavy Castilla crude for delivery in August at Covenas port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

This is the third cargo of Castilla offered by the company on the open market this month. It also recently sold a smaller Rubiales crude cargo for delivery at the end of June.

For this offer, Pacific Rubiales will receive bids until June 26 and they must refer to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) or Brent crudes prices.

Sellers will include any combination of Pacific’s subsidiaries: Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy, C&C Energy Barbados and Petrominerales.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chris Reese

