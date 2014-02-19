Colombia's Ecopetrol tenders to buy gasoline, Pacific offers Castilla crude

HOUSTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Colombian oil company Ecopetrol and the Cartagena refinery launched a tender to buy one 175,000-180,000 barrel cargo of gasoline RON 95 to be received at Mamonal port on March 21 to 23, an invitation seen by Reuters says.

In recent weeks, the state-run company, which operates the 80,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cartagena plant, has been actively buying cargoes of finished fuels on the open market.

Previously this month it bought one 195,000-200,000 barrel cargo of gasoline RON 92 and three 280,000-290,000 barrel cargoes of ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD). All of them will be received in March.

Meanwhile, a unit of Colombia of Canada’s oil firm Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell a 1 million barrel cargo of Castilla heavy crude for delivery on March 30 to 31 at Covenas port.

The company said that will receive offers until February 25 and they must be indexed to WTI front month prices. Sellers of this cargo will include any combination of Pacific’s subsidiaries: Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy, C&C Barbados and Petrominerales.

Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil company working in Colombia, sells most of its crude production through the open market.