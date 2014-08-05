FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pioneer says 400,000 barrel of condensate exported last week by Enterprise
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pioneer says 400,000 barrel of condensate exported last week by Enterprise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co said Tuesday that the first cargo of 400,000 barrels of condensate, most of which was its own, was exported last week by Enterprise Product Partners LP.

The company also said during its conference call that it expected a full lift of the decades-old crude oil export ban no later than 2017.

Concerning oil transportation, Pioneer said it was “in discussion” with other companies over projects that would increase transport from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast because of growing oil production from the shale play. Pioneer added that those projects would likely be announced by year end. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.