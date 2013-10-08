Valero wins tender to sell 14.25 mln barrels of fuels to Costa Rica's refinery -trader

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Valero Energy won a tender launched by Costa Rica’s Recope to supply the refinery with 14.25 million barrels of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD), jet fuel and motor gasoline, a trader close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Recope’s board of directors told the companies participating in the tender that Valero won for 6.9 million barrels of ULSD, 6.05 million barrels of gasoline and 1.3 million barrels of jet fuel. The 67 cargoes should be delivered in the next 12 months, starting in November.

The tender, launched in September, will allow Recope to supply fuels to Costa Rica’s domestic market while the refinery undergoes a long maintenance program.