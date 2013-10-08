FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero wins tender to sell 14.25 mln barrels of fuels to Costa Rica's refinery -trader
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

Valero wins tender to sell 14.25 mln barrels of fuels to Costa Rica's refinery -trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Valero Energy won a tender launched by Costa Rica’s Recope to supply the refinery with 14.25 million barrels of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD), jet fuel and motor gasoline, a trader close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Recope’s board of directors told the companies participating in the tender that Valero won for 6.9 million barrels of ULSD, 6.05 million barrels of gasoline and 1.3 million barrels of jet fuel. The 67 cargoes should be delivered in the next 12 months, starting in November.

The tender, launched in September, will allow Recope to supply fuels to Costa Rica’s domestic market while the refinery undergoes a long maintenance program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.