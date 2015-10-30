UPDATE 1-U.S. oil demand growth slows to 2.1 pct in Aug as driving slows down

(Recasts; adds details, data throughout)

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The resurgence in U.S. oil demand is showing signs of flagging, with drivers easing off the gas pedal a bit in August, according to U.S. data on Friday that may weaken one of the key arguments for bullish oil traders.

After several months of near 4 percent growth in fuel use that has helped offset weakness in demand from China, U.S. consumption climbed by just 2.1 percent or 414,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August versus the same month a year ago, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

Separate data from the Department of Transportation helps explain why: The number of miles Americans drove in August rose at the slowest pace this year, up 2.3 percent from a year ago.

While that pace is still relatively strong for a country where gasoline use has been flat or declining since the financial crisis in 2007-2008, a sustained slowdown could prolong a global oil supply glut that has halved prices to below $50 a barrel. The United States consumes about a fifth of the world’s oil.

The tamer growth rate is surprising because pump prices in August were down about 10 percent from summer peaks near $3 a gallon. They have tumbled further to around $2.30 a gallon this month, potentially helping revitalize domestic consumption.

Demand for gasoline climbed by just 1.7 percent, or 156,000 bpd, to 9.467 million bpd, the EIA data showed. Consumption of diesel and related distillate fuels eked out a small 0.3 percent gain to 3.888 million bpd, the same as in July, depressed in part by the slowdown in oil drilling.

Since late last year, U.S. consumers have responded with surprising vigor to falling gasoline prices, which have declined about 90 cents a gallon from 2014.

Typically, demand tapers after Labor Day weekend around the first Monday in September, but this year, may still stay above normal seasonal levels if consumers continue to be encouraged by low prices. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jonathan Leff; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)