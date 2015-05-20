FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheaper oil driving surprise fuel demand boost - Vitol
May 20, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Cheaper oil driving surprise fuel demand boost - Vitol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Global oil demand is set to grow by up to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2015 as lower oil prices boosted buying in many regions, including Europe, an executive at the world’s top trader Vitol said on Wednesday.

“Markets around the world have surprised on the upside. Demand has definitely surprised on the upside on (oil) products,” Vitol executive director Chris Bake said at the Platts Global Crude Oil Summit.

The growth in demand was driven by “fairly robust” demand for motor gasoline, he said.

Global demand growth is “back up to 1.3-1.4 million bpd,” Bake said

“Incremental demand pan-Europe for gasoline, which has been in a steady state of decline, has gone above the negative line for the first time in 10 plus years,” Bake said.

“Distillate demand seems to be very strong,” he added. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)

