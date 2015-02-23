FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleanup continues after derailed CSX train spills oil; drinking water safe
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Cleanup continues after derailed CSX train spills oil; drinking water safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A cleanup was continuing in the Kanawha River in West Virginia on Sunday after an oil spill last week following the derailment of a CSX Corp train, though drinking water was not affected, the company and federal officials said.

Twenty seven of the train’s 109 cars carrying 3.1 million gallons of crude oil from North Dakota to Virginia came off the rails on Feb. 16 in Mount Carbon, West Virginia, causing an explosion that left 19 cars ablaze. About 152,000 gallons have been recovered from the derailed tanks.

The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the accident.

“A small amount of oil entered the Kanawha River as ice melted and water levels changed Sunday morning,” the Unified Command response team, which includes CSX and state and federal agencies, said in a statement.

Empty tank cars were being removed from the site, the statement said. Response teams will remove contaminated soil and lay a new rail bed to rebuild the CSX tracks.

Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.