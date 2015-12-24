Asia gasoline demand may open window for traders to import U.S. light crude

* U.S. congress has lifted 40-year old crude export ban

* But economics of U.S. crude exports to Asia are tight

* Asia gasoline demand may open window for condensate imports

* Some sellers, buyers want deals despite shaky economics

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Asian oil traders may seek to import U.S. light crude after the repeal of a decades-old export ban as a small window of opportunity appears to have opened because of surging demand in Asia for light fuels like naphtha and gasoline.

The U.S. government this month lifted the ban that barred almost all grades of crude exports to countries other than Canada, though analysts agree the repeal is unlikely to cause a large rise in exports.

The biggest obstacle to U.S. exports to Asia is a recent rise in U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices to parity and even above the global benchmark Brent, undermining the economics of such trade flows. WTI is also trading higher than the primary Asian crude benchmark Dubai.

However, Asian governments have pushed their refiners to diversify their supply from Middle East oil producers. That could start some cargoes flowing to the region. Oil traders also want to establish themselves early in the trade route.

“Rare arbitrage opportunities to export crude to other places besides Canada will become more common,” Barclays said following the lifting of the export ban, although it added that the immediate impact would be small.

Some arbitrage opportunities may be opening to Asia, particularly around condensates, as premiums for Middle East supplies of the light oil are at records and Australian cargoes are at multi-year highs.

This month, Qatari condensate sold for February at a record of about $6 a barrel premium to Dubai crude, meaning it’s trading at about $39.50 based on current Dubai swaps prices. Australian condensate sold at a premium of about $4.70 to dated Brent, or about $41 based on the current dated Brent price.

Assuming these premiums hold and that the U.S. sellers might trade at a discount to WTI, should their production costs allow it, and to be an early mover in the business, such U.S. exports to Asia might be feasible.

“If you have decently low production costs, good shipping contacts, and maybe are willing to accept a certain discount or even loss on your first sales in Asia, then you’ll likely find willing buyers in the region,” one oil trader in Singapore said.

STRONG DEMAND FOR LIGHT CRUDE

Light crude demand is strong in Asia amid rising gasoline consumption growth in China and India, a trend that should continue in 2016. Asian refiners want more condensate for splitters or blending to increase their gasoline yield.

“Gasoline and naphtha demand will be strong amidst rising car sales and miles driven in Asia and strong petrochemical demand East of Suez, so once again light ends will lead next year,” said consultants Energy Aspects in their 2016 market outlook.

Tanker rates are another big variable for the arbitrage and they have been high, which could make U.S.-Asia voyages unprofitable unless sellers are willing to accept discounts in order to establish themselves.

But there is more than just the economics at play. South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said this week the country’s refiners were hoping to diversify its suppliers and are looking to import U.S. condensate as light oil supplies in Asia were tight.

Still, Asian refiners may have a limited appetite for U.S. condensate because of quality differences from the supply they normally purchase from the Middle East and Asia.

“It’s not all about price but also technical issues that Asian refiners have to overcome to run U.S. light tight oil (LTO),” said Emril Jamil, senior analyst at Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)