#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 23, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Oil falls $1 on economy worry, Iran hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON , May 23 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures extended losses to fall more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday, hit by worries about the euro zone economy, and on hopes that talks to solve the Iranian nuclear issue may make progress, easing supply worries.

By 0715 GMT, Brent crude oil was down $1.01 at $107.40 per barrel. U.S. crude fell to the day’s low of $90.85, down $1.

The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency expects to sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock investigations into suspected work on nuclear bombs in the oil-producing country, potentially brightening the prospect for big-power talks with Tehran to stop a drift towards conflict. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)

