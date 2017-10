LONDON May 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil extended losses to fall more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, weighed by worries about political turmoil in the euro zone, and strong supply.

By 1219 GMT, Brent crude oil was down $1.13 at $111.60 a barrel. U.S. light crude was down $1.15 at $95.86.

It was down for its sixth straight session, its longest negative run in nearly two years. (Reporting by Simon Falush)