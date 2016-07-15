Fire extinguished at WPX Energy's New Mexico oil site -company

July 15 (Reuters) - WPX Energy said a fire at its San Juan County, New Mexico oil production site had been put out on Thursday afternoon.

The fire at its height had covered 36 temporary oil storage tanks before gradually dwindling down, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"All operations at the site will remain shut-in for the foreseeable future," the company said.

WPX Energy halted operations at the site after the fire broke out on Monday evening.