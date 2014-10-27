FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman cuts WTI, Brent forecast by $15 for 2015
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Goldman cuts WTI, Brent forecast by $15 for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cuts its price forecast for Brent and West Texas Intermediate by $15 a barrel for the first quarter of 2015 because rising production in non-OPEC countries outside North America is expected to outstrip demand.

The U.S. investment bank cut its forecast for WTI to $75 a barrel from $90 and for Brent to $85 a barrel from $100, it said in a research note on Sunday. The bank’s analysts expect WTI to fall to as low as $70 a barrel and Brent to $80 a barrel during the second quarter of next year, when it expects oversupply to be the most pronounced.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.