a year ago
Astenbeck Capital up 9 pct in August as oil rebounded
September 7, 2016 / 6:12 PM / a year ago

Astenbeck Capital up 9 pct in August as oil rebounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Astenbeck Capital Management, run by Andrew Hall, rose 9 percent in August as oil prices rebounded, and the $2.4 billion investment manager is now up 11 percent on the year, the firm said in its most recent letter.

The fund, which invests primarily in commodities, had a weak start to 2016 before rebounding in the spring. It was down more than 35 percent in 2015. Hall, in his letter, said he expects Brent crude prices to remain in a $45 to $50 range per barrel until U.S. oil inventories decline. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)

