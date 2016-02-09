FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil bull's Hall fund down 4 pct in Jan; "worse start" to year after 2015
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 9, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Oil bull's Hall fund down 4 pct in Jan; "worse start" to year after 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Prominent oil bull Andy Hall said his Astenbeck Capital Management lost 4 percent in January as tottering global markets extended last year’s gloom that cost the hedge fund its biggest annual loss of 36 percent.

“If 2015 ended badly, then the start of 2016 was even worse,” Hall wrote in his monthly letter to Astenbeck’s investors, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The epicenter of January’s market anxiety was China, and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December rate hike, the first in nearly a decade, added to worries, causing oil prices to plunge with other assets, he said. “Oil’s collapse was being read as the harbinger of some greater economic malaise.”

The January loss caused assets under management at the Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck to decline by about $100 million to $2 billion, performance data issued by the fund to investors showed. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.