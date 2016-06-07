Oil bull Hall's Astenbeck fund up 5 pct in May, third month in row

(Adds details)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Famed oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management rose 5 percent in May for a third straight month of gains as his bets on tightening oil supplies paid off to give the hedge fund its best stretch of returns in two years, an investor letter showed.

Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck, which has approximately $2.4 billion under management, is now up about 24 percent for 2016, according to the letter issued last week and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.