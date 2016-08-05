FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Oil bull Hall's Astenbeck Capital down 16 pct in July; slashing annual gain

Barani Krishnan

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Famed oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management lost about 16 percent in July as crude oil prices fell as much that month, the energy-focused hedge fund said in a note to its investors on Friday.

Combined with its June loss of around 2 percent, the Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck was up less than 2 percent for the year as of end-July, according to the note seen by Reuters. Astenbeck had earlier shown an annual gain of 24 percent at end-May, after three straight months of profits powered by a rally in crude prices. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

