FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astenbeck commodities fund up 6.9 pct in March, 0.94 pct for year -letter
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 11, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Astenbeck commodities fund up 6.9 pct in March, 0.94 pct for year -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Astenbeck Capital Management LLC said its Commodities Fund II was up 6.9 percent in March, putting it ahead 0.94 percent year-to-date.

The gains were the first posted by the fund since October, according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters. Astenbeck has $2.1 billion under management including about $1.3 billion in the fund, according to an executive summary. That’s up from a total of $1.9 billion in February, with $1.2 billion in the fund that month. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.