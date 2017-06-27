(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 27 Oil prices have been rising
gently during the past four trading sessions despite concerns
about the continued rise in the U.S. rig count and enormous
excess inventories.
Front-month Brent futures prices are up by about $2 a barrel
since touching a low of $44 on June 21, which could herald a
break in the downtrend that had been in place since late May.
Rising prices most likely reflect hedge funds covering some
short positions rather than a fundamental reappraisal of the
outlook for supply, demand and inventories.
Hedge fund managers have become progressively more bearish
about petroleum prices in recent weeks (tmsnrt.rs/2ti1hd0).
By June 20 hedge funds had amassed 480 million barrels of
short positions in the five main futures and options contracts
linked to crude, gasoline and heating oil, up from only 350
million barrels on June 6.
Fund managers have only held a larger number of short
positions in petroleum once before, in January 2016, when their
combined shorts in the five contracts totalled 484 million
barrels.
The position in January 2016 coincided with the trough of
the oil price cycle and marked the start of the recovery.
The question is whether the large number of shorts now will
mark a similar turning point.
HEDGE FUND RATIO
In crude, hedge fund long positions still outnumbered short
positions by a ratio of 2.1 to 1 on June 20, but this was one of
the lowest ratios recorded in recent years.
and tmsnrt.rs/2shpefo).
The ratio of long to short positions has often been
correlated with the rise and fall in oil prices.
and tmsnrt.rs/2sM5RyI).
The attempt to accumulate a large number of long positions
tends to push prices higher, while efforts to accumulate short
positions has the opposite effect.
But once the positions have been established, the existence
of large concentrations of long or short positions and a
stretched ratio have often signalled the price trend is about to
reverse.
With so many shorts now in crude, gasoline and heating oil,
the risk of a short-covering rally when fund managers attempt to
lock in some of their profits has increased significantly.
And with relatively few long positions left to close, the
downside threat from further liquidation has been reduced.
From a pure positioning perspective, the balance of risks in
the oil market has therefore shifted to the upside, with the
probability of a short-covering rally now much greater than
further liquidation-driven price falls.
The fundamental outlook remains uncertain, meanwhile, with
an unsustainable increase in the number of rigs drilling for oil
in the United States and doubts about whether global inventories
will fall to their five-year average in 2018 and stay there.
If the U.S. rig count continues rising beyond the end of
July, oil prices may need to fall further to bring the drilling
boom back under control.
In the meantime, however, the huge number of short positions
in the market could help to put a short-term floor under prices
and potentially trigger a rally.
