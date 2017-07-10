(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 10 U.S. Independence Day marked a
turning point in the oil market, when a short-covering rally ran
out of momentum and gave way to a renewed and very aggressive
bear market.
Hedge funds and other money managers increased their net
long position in futures and options contracts linked to Brent
and WTI by 46 million barrels in the week leading up to July 4
(tmsnrt.rs/2uInAFV).
Funds increased their net long position for the first time
after reducing it by a cumulative 231 million barrels over the
previous four weeks, according to data from regulators and
exchanges (tmsnrt.rs/2tzCiRh).
The move had all the characteristics of a short covering
rally, with crude prices rising steadily between June 21 and
July 4 (tmsnrt.rs/2t4K7ek).
The commencement of short-covering was widely anticipated
after hedge funds established a record number of short positions
in crude, gasoline and heating oil by June 27.
The total number of short positions held by hedge fund
managers in the five major crude and products contracts declined
from a record 510 million barrels on June 27 to 463 million
barrels on July 4 (tmsnrt.rs/2u9sW00).
Fund managers cut short positions in WTI by 14 million
barrels, Brent by 13 million, U.S. gasoline by 8 million and
U.S. heating oil by 13 million in the week running up to
Independence Day.
Even so, only a small number of short positions had been
closed out by July 4.
But then something very unexpected happened. Instead of
prices continuing to climb as more short positions were closed,
prices began to sink in the second half of last week.
From a positioning perspective, the balance of risks
remained tilted to the upside, with a small number of long
positions left to liquidate and a large number of shorts still
needing to be closed out.
So the renewed decline in oil prices therefore marked an
unusual and aggressive move, with extra selling from unknown
traders pushing prices lower.
Oil prices continued to slide despite an unusually large
drawdown in U.S. commercial crude stocks reported on July 6.
From a positioning perspective, positions still appear very
stretched on the downside. There is still a very high risk of
the trade becoming crowded.
But sentiment in the oil market has become exceptionally
bearish, with most traders concluding OPEC won't, or can't, do
anything to support prices, and U.S. shale producers can't, or
won't, moderate the drilling boom.
Prices may therefore have to continue falling low enough for
long enough to enforce a strategy correction from the shale
drillers or OPEC.
The result is an unresolved tension between positioning
risks (which remain biased to the upside) and fundamental risks
(which are increasingly tilted to the downside).
