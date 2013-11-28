FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IEA says oil markets sufficiently supplied despite Libya strife
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 28, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

IEA says oil markets sufficiently supplied despite Libya strife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - International Energy Agency head Maria van der Hoeven said on Thursday oil markets are sufficiently supplied even with the prospect of dwindling crude output from Libya, where armed militias continue blockading oilfields and ports.

Van der Hoeven was speaking to reporters in Tokyo, responding to a question on the strife in Libya.

Libyan crude exports were running at 1 million barrels per day until summer, when protests and strikes escalated, pulling down output to a fraction of that. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.