Iran cancels London oil conference over visas, says bids for new contracts in May - Seda weekly
January 30, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Iran cancels London oil conference over visas, says bids for new contracts in May - Seda weekly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Iran has cancelled an oil conference in London next month, when Tehran was expected to reveal its new oil and gas contracts to investors, apparently over a delay in getting visas, the Seda weekly on Saturday quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.

The deputy head of National Iranian Oil Co. also said foreign companies would be invited in May to bid for new oil contracts.

“The London conference has been cancelled because the British embassy in Tehran could not issue visas for representatives of Iranian companies as its visa section has yet to become active,” Ali Kardor told the weekly. “And they had to acquire their visas from a third country.” (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

