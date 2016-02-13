FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to ship 4 mln barrels of crude to Europe in coming 24 hours
#Market News
February 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

Iran to ship 4 mln barrels of crude to Europe in coming 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Iran will load 4 million barrels of crude oil on tankers destined for Europe in the coming 24 hours, a senior official was quoted as saying on Saturday, including 2 million barrels to be bought by France’s Total .

“In the coming 24 hours, 4 million barrels of crude oil will be loaded onto 3 tankers destined for Europe,” Rokneddin Javadi, managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company, was quoted as saying by the Shana news agency.

“Of those 4 million barrels of crude, 2 million barrels are assigned to France’s Total, and 2 million barrels have been bought by two companies in Russia and Spain,” he added. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
