Iran says managed to increase its oil exports by 500,000 bpd -FARS
February 20, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Iran says managed to increase its oil exports by 500,000 bpd -FARS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Iran has increased oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day since international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in January, a top official said on Saturday.

“As we had promised, we managed to increase our exports by 500,000 bpd shortly after the lifting of sanctions,” Mohsen Ghamsari, Director of International Affairs of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), was quoted by the FARS news agency as saying on Saturday.

Reporting By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Noah Browning and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
