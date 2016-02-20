FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum to buy 60,000 bpd from Iran
February 20, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Hellenic Petroleum to buy 60,000 bpd from Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, will buy 60,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Iran which can increase to 150,000 bpd, Iran’s deputy oil minister said on Saturday.

The deal was made during the recent visit of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Tehran, Amir-Hossein Zamaninia was quoted as saying by oil ministry’s news agency, Shana.

Hellenic Petroleum was a major buyer of Iranian crude, which accounted for about 20 percent of the southeast European country’s annual crude oil imports, before sanctions were imposed on Tehran in 2011.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet

