Iran economy minister: oil sales to reach 2 mln bpd soon -Shana
#Energy
March 7, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

Iran economy minister: oil sales to reach 2 mln bpd soon -Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Iran’s sales of crude oil will reach 2 million barrels a day “soon”, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Monday, as the Islamic Republic boosts output after sanctions were lifted in January.

“After taking the appropriate steps and after Iran’s return to the oil market, it is expected that Iran’s oil sales will soon return to the level of 2 million barrels a day,” Ali Tayyebnia was quoted as saying by the Shana news agency.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
