FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan govt submits bill to skirt EU sanctions on Iran crude
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 11, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Japan govt submits bill to skirt EU sanctions on Iran crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s cabinet ministers approved and submitted a special bill to parliament on Monday to enable the government to provide cover for Iranian crude imports once a European Union ban on insurance and reinsurance takes effect on July 1.

The insurance scheme would enable the Japanese government to provide directly payments of up to $7.6 billion in the event of a critical incident on a tanker bound for Japan, the transport ministry said in a statement.

A cabinet reshuffle in favour of the major opposition parties has increased the prospects of the bill securing early approval in parliament.

Japan intends to maintain crude imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.