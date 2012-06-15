FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan lower house passes bill to insure Iran oil imports
June 15, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan lower house passes bill to insure Iran oil imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s lower house passed a bill on Friday to provide government guarantees on insurance for Iranian crude cargoes, a house spokeswoman said, a key step towards it becoming the first of Iran’s big Asian oil buyers to get round new EU sanctions.

The bill will now be sent to the upper house, where opposition parties to the ruling Democratic Party of Japan have the majority.

A European Union ban on member countries importing Iranian oil takes effect on July 1 and includes a ban on EU insurance firms from covering Iran’s exports, which makes it practically impossible for tanker operators to ship Iranian crude to Japan without cover. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)

