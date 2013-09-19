FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX acquires stake in deepwater Malaysia block
September 19, 2013 / 6:58 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's JX acquires stake in deepwater Malaysia block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp said on Thursday it has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Deepwater Block 2F off the coast of Sarawak state in Malaysia.

JX and Malaysia’s national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) have entered into a production sharing contract for the block, JX’s sixth block in Malaysia and its fourth as an operator, it added.

Petronas also holds a 40 percent stake, while GDF Suez E&P Malaysia B.V. has the remaining 20 percent. The exploration period is four years.

“Deepwater Block 2F is located in the northwest of Sarawak, with approximately 5,500 square kilometres surface area and 100-1,200 meters water depth,” JX said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

