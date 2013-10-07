Kazakh giant Kashagan oilfield resumes output after accident

ASTANA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A consortium developing Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield has resumed production after an industrial accident halted work at the deposit last month, the Kazakh Oil & Gas Ministry said on Monday.

Work at the offshore field - one of the world’s biggest oil finds in decades - was halted on Sept. 25 after a gas leak was detected.

Production was restarted “without complications” on Oct. 6, the ministry said in a statement.